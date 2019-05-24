Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,407,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3,999.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 63,987 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $2,418,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.