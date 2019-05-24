Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,407,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $45.64.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
