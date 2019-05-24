Synopsys (SNPS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.24-4.40 EPS.

SNPS stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $124.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.10.

In related news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $214,150.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,848.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $861,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

