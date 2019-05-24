Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Synopsys by 9.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 901,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,851,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,115,000 after purchasing an additional 204,619 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 187,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 26,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $214,150.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,848.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $547,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,450 shares of company stock worth $2,799,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

