SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,713,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4,883.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,581,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,671 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 43.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,241,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 21,740.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,642 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,094,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,862 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

STI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie raised shares of SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $2,642,754.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,395,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,488 shares of company stock worth $3,980,771. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/suntrust-banks-inc-sti-shares-sold-by-moors-cabot-inc.html.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.