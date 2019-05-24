Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Receives $109.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

SUI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.13. 16,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,617. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $92.10 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $281,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $188,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 44.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

