Summit Securities Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Summit Securities Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,246,108,000 after buying an additional 763,535 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,272,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11,238,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,049,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,241,000 after buying an additional 1,331,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,794,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,422,000 after buying an additional 344,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after buying an additional 507,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.47. 26,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,961. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $157.63 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.45% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

