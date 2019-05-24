Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $78.25 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112,348 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $78,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 415,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $120,695,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 35,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. TheStreet raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $178.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.26. 6,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $190.35. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $1,352,410. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

