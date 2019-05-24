Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 689 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD cut its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,325,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 735,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 110,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director David M. Thomas purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 45,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $1,052,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,164. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

