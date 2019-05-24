Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Boosts Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 108,506 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 224,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In related news, insider Patti K. Fielding sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,006,302.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,682.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. 23,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,747. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $230.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.53 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 89.47% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd-boosts-position-in-apartment-investment-and-management-co-aiv.html.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.