Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce sales of $4.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 million and the highest is $5.04 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $4.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $20.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 million to $20.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.23 million, with estimates ranging from $23.17 million to $48.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 79.31% and a net margin of 227.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBBP shares. TheStreet cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,821,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after buying an additional 258,626 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 324,900 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 937,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 514,054 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $4,552,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 848,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 549,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.17.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

