Storm Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, WazirX and HitBTC. Storm has a total market cap of $19.50 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00421890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01231584 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00146307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,754,686,101 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitbns, Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX, Radar Relay, Coinnest, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

