Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 24th (ADSK, APHA, DECK, DRNA, INTU, KURA, LOW, NVCR, RCUS, RIOT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 24th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $164.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $166.00.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $188.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $164.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $173.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $237.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $280.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $272.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at National Securities. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Legacy Pioneer Agreement Divested. On May 23rd, SANW announced the termination of the Pioneer distribution agreement with parent company Corteva, who subsequently received an exclusive license agreement for production and distribution of varieties that SANW had previously controlled.



 Favorable Terms. SANW receives $45 million immediately, and $25 million for existing inventory over the next 21 months. The Pioneer distribution agreement had contributed $35 to $40 million in revenue over the past few years, but we had previously modeled a drop off to the $25 to $27 million range for fiscal 2020.



 Experienced Management Team with Deep War Chest. We have a high degree of confidence in SANW’s ability to utilize the $70 million inflow prudently via debt reduction and M&A activity. Given the uncertainty regarding timing and scale of acquisitions, we are not including this potential in our model. However, we believe acquisitions announced over the next few quarters will more than offset the revenue lost from the Pioneer agreement and will result in a profitable pro forma model.



 A Transformational Move. We believe SANW has been making productive steps in turning around a company that was too concentrated from a geographic, crop and customer perspective. While several major initiatives have been taken, we believe this agreement represents the most significant event in the company’s history. As such, we believe the turnaround that was already well underway is meaningfully accelerated.”

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SAN MIGUEL CORP is the largest food and beverage company listed in S.E. Asia and is active within the brewing and beverages, food and food-related, and packaging areas. “

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $157.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $163.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $159.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $115.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Thomas Cook Group Plc provides leisure travel services. The Company owns, operates and manages travel agencies, tour operators and car hire agencies, as well as owning their own aircraft fleet, cruise ships and resort properties. Thomas Cook Group Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.