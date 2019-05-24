Steris (STE) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris stock opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. Steris has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Steris had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steris will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Wood sold 3,609 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $439,540.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,133 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $425,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,351 shares of company stock worth $7,592,622. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Steris by 10,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,572,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $96,648,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter worth $102,859,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steris by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,549,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,498,000 after acquiring an additional 800,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Steris by 1,457.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 568,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.