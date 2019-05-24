Steris (STE) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.
Steris stock opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. Steris has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, Director Michael B. Wood sold 3,609 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $439,540.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,133 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $425,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,351 shares of company stock worth $7,592,622. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Steris by 10,585.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,572,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $96,648,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter worth $102,859,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steris by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,549,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,498,000 after acquiring an additional 800,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Steris by 1,457.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 568,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
About Steris
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
