Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in State Street were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,222,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $257,096,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in State Street by 6,371.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,604,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in State Street by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,664,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,870,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,003 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

NYSE STT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 27,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,975,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,972 shares of company stock worth $4,525,537. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

