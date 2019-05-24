StealthGas (GASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%.

GASS opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of 320.00 and a beta of 1.53. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $55,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon bought 422,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $1,392,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 533,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,339 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

