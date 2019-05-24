State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 1,000 Shares of Terex Co. (TEX)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Terex were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $34,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $358,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $53,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 3,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Terex Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

