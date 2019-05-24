State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $150.93 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,163,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,232 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $150,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,845 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,582,000 after purchasing an additional 830,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.34. 37,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465,346. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The company has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $26,939,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,814,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,350,530,105.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,959 shares of company stock worth $57,322,302. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

