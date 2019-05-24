Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.57

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 303291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Leroy Nielsen sold 13,535 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $310,628.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 3,106 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $71,282.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,616 shares of company stock worth $1,000,848 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,356.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,777 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

