Spectrum Management Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,682,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,930 shares of company stock worth $6,746,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.56. 385,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

