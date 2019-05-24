Spark Investment Management LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Teligent Inc (TLGT)

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teligent were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Teligent by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teligent alerts:

TLGT stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,379. Teligent Inc has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 73.56%. The company had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teligent Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Teligent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/spark-investment-management-llc-has-261000-holdings-in-teligent-inc-tlgt.html.

Teligent Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.