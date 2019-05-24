Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Invesco (IVZ) Share Price

News headlines about Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Invesco earned a media sentiment score of 1.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Invesco’s ranking:

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $28.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.93 million. Invesco had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Invesco’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Ben F. Johnson III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $213,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,186.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

