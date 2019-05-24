Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will post $57.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $60.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $47.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $235.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.90 million to $248.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $277.23 million, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $318.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.31 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $730.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $147,638.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $31,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 773,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 457,917 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 110.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

