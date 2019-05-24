Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

SUNS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.69. 1,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.59. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $17.56.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 38.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

