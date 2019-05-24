Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) VP Sells $43,786.59 in Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $43,786.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 1,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.35. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 61.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGH. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Smart Global from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Smart Global from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 41.0% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 206,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 144.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

