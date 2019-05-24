Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Simon Property Group by 33,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,272,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,238,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $490,827,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,049,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,241,000 after buying an additional 1,331,005 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $159,783,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,108,000 after buying an additional 763,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $157.63 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

