Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silvercorp Metals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 172.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/silvercorp-metals-svm-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.