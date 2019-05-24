Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of SIG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 29,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,033. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,505,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,050,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 664,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1,154.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 993,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 913,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $25,113,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

