Short Interest in Intrexon Corp (XON) Decreases By 6.0%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,664,232 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 35,827,689 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,658 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 47.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on XON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:XON opened at $4.69 on Friday. Intrexon has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 363.14%. The business had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intrexon will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 60,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $283,885.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,257,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,533,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,996,859 shares of company stock worth $8,816,578 and sold 362,419 shares worth $1,032,421. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

