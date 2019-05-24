Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,526 shares in the company, valued at $201,699. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. 18,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,131. The firm has a market cap of $447.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.76. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

