Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,840. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $479.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $3,006,891.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff M. Fettig purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $432.07 per share, for a total transaction of $216,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

