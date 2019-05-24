SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,602 Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1,084.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $44,804.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $66.50. 8,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.27 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

