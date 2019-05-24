Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 756 Shares of Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Symantec by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Symantec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Symantec by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Symantec by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Symantec by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Symantec alerts:

SYMC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.90. 1,250,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,732. Symantec Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Symantec had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other Symantec news, VP Matthew Charles Brown sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $118,106.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas R. Noviello sold 332,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $7,473,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 880,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,927 shares of company stock worth $24,563,645. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYMC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 756 Shares of Symantec Co. (SYMC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/sentry-investment-management-llc-sells-756-shares-of-symantec-co-symc.html.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.