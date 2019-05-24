Selfkey Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, ABCC and OKEx. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $803,980.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, RightBTC, OKEx, ABCC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

