Security National Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 80,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 25.2% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 49,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570,295. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock valued at $133,883,350. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

