Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Announces Earnings Results

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Seadrill Partners had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 5.40%.

SDLP opened at $0.48 on Friday. Seadrill Partners has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seadrill Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill Partners by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill Partners by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 142,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

