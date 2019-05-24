Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT) Insider Buys £495.67 in Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) insider Paola Subacchi acquired 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £495.67 ($647.68).

Paola Subacchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Paola Subacchi acquired 94 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.91) per share, for a total transaction of £497.26 ($649.76).

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Paola Subacchi sold 3 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.81), for a total transaction of GBX 1,563 ($20.42).

On Friday, March 22nd, Paola Subacchi acquired 98 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £495.88 ($647.96).

Shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Friday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 569 ($7.43).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 1.74 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 521 ($6.81) price objective on shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

