Scott M. Giacobello Sells 4,224 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 4,224 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $61,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $186.88 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 458.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1189.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 7,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

