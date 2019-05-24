Scott Clements Acquires 3,500 Shares of Onespan Inc (OSPN) Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) insider Scott Clements acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $554.97 million, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.02. Onespan Inc has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Get Onespan alerts:

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. Onespan had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onespan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Onespan during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Onespan during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Onespan during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Scott Clements Acquires 3,500 Shares of Onespan Inc (OSPN) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/scott-clements-acquires-3500-shares-of-onespan-inc-ospn-stock.html.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.