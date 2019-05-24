Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report sales of $91.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.90 million and the lowest is $89.64 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $73.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $390.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.74 million to $422.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $624.18 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $931.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.92 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 124.66%.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $190.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,565,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 677,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $869,715,000 after acquiring an additional 170,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,758,000 after acquiring an additional 36,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,666,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,766,000 after acquiring an additional 826,449 shares during the period. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,141,000 after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares during the period.

SRPT traded down $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $118.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,005. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 12.17.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

