salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,002,387.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,920.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 667 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $106,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,626.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,931 shares of company stock worth $69,742,792. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

