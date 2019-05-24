SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SAF-HOLLAND currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.59 ($15.80).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €10.29 ($11.97) on Friday. SAF-HOLLAND has a twelve month low of €9.62 ($11.19) and a twelve month high of €16.30 ($18.95). The firm has a market cap of $468.02 million and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

