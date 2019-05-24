S. Muoio & CO. LLC Cuts Position in A. H. Belo Corp (AHC)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC cut its stake in A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in A. H. Belo were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in A. H. Belo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 322,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in A. H. Belo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 183,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A. H. Belo by 13.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 130,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. H. Belo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 964,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in A. H. Belo by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,124. A. H. Belo Corp has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $52.61 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

In other A. H. Belo news, Director James M. Moroney III sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $43,909.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,547.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert W. Decherd purchased 143,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $674,069.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 153,944 shares of company stock valued at $714,730 and have sold 75,951 shares valued at $305,223. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of A. H. Belo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

