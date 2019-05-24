Ryanair (RYAAY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,358,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,616 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,792,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,564,000 after purchasing an additional 920,644 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,458,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,734,000 after purchasing an additional 745,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.