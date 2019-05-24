Ryanair (RYAAY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,358,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,616 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,792,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,564,000 after purchasing an additional 920,644 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,458,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,734,000 after purchasing an additional 745,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
