Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Holdings Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 129,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

RTEC opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $34.55.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

