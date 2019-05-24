RTW Retailwinds Inc (RTW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. RTW Retailwinds’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RTW Retailwinds an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RTW Retailwinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE:RTW opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.27. RTW Retailwinds has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

