Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Anglo American (AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,875 ($24.50) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,340 ($30.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,610 ($21.04) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,112.67 ($27.61).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,901 ($24.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,001 ($26.15) per share, with a total value of £9,464.73 ($12,367.35). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total value of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,428 shares of company stock worth $2,967,284.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

