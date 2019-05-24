Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 63,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 25.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 12.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.78. 6,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,443. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.23. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded J M Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.18.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

