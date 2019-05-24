Rossmore Private Capital Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.78. 40,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,522. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $101,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.67 per share, for a total transaction of $211,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

