Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $5,161,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,876,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,646 shares of company stock worth $15,572,098. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.58.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.95. 98,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $234.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

