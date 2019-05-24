Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $171,000 Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,902. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $171,000 Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/roosevelt-investment-group-inc-has-171000-stake-in-blackrock-core-bond-trust-bhk.html.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.